OBITUARY: Ruby Mai Gill

Ruby Mai Gill, age 88 of Morrison passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Mrs. Gill was preceded in death by parents, Shelie Dalton Adams, and Martha Louise McNeese; grandson; Verlin Gill, III; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Gill; brothers, James Larry Adams, Jimmy Lee Adams, Tom Adams; sisters Bessie Patterson. and Ella Layne.

She was a member of the Church of Christ Church and retired from General Electric.

Mrs. Gill is survived by son, Verlin Gill, Jr.; granddaughter Carol Neu and husband Troy; great-grandchildren; Ruby Neu, and Michael Neu; sisters; Evelyn Harrell, Ann Graves; brother, Albert Adams.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 31st, 10:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service Wednesday, January 31st, at 2:00 PM at Adams Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

