OBITUARY: Matilda ‘Tillie’ Lee Hager

Matilda “Tillie” Lee Hager, age 89 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024.

A native of Smyrna, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy Douglas and Sallie Thomas Lee.

Mrs. Hager was also preceded in death by her husband, John B. Hager, Jr, and brothers, Thurman “Pete”, W. T., Ricks, Raymond “Dickie”, Norman Maurice “Preacher”, Robert, and Roy “Doc” Lee, and sisters, Estelle Lee Wood, and Elene Lee Butts.

Mrs. Hager is survived by her daughter, Regina Hager Medlen and her husband Bobby of Smyrna, TN; granddaughters, Laurel Medlen of Smyrna and Andrea Medlen Smith and her husband Marty of Murfreesboro, great grandsons, Merritt and Banks Smith; brother, Roger Lee of Smyrna, and a sister, Sadie Lee Holt of Nashville.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, January 29, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday following the visitation at the church with Rev. Theresa Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna with nephews and great-nephews serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Lee, Marty Smith, Greg Raborn, Clete Wood, John Hawk, Gary Jackson, and Bob Goodall.

Mrs. Hager was a member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church since 1955. She enjoyed working as a bookkeeper with Lytle Hodge at Smyrna Service Center for 18 years and for The Rutherford Courier for 22 years. She most recently worked part time for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

Affectionately called Mammaw and Aunt T., she enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, growing tomatoes and flowers, and eating strawberry shortcake. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna First United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Hager.

An online guestbook for the Hager family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

