OBITUARY: Bonnie Louise Spray

Bonnie Louise Spray, age 83, passed away on January 25, 2024 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired Motor Patrol Officer.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Haskel Smoot Barrett and Annie Mae Harvey Barrett; husband, Bobby Ray Spray, Sr.; brother, Haskell Barrett, Jr.; and sister, Rebecca Ann Hutchins.

She is survived by sons, Bobby (Kaye) Spray, Terry (Judy) Spray, Billy (Sherri) Spray; daughter, Lisa Brown; brothers, Charles Wayne Barrett, James Edward Barrett, Ricky Steve Barrett; sister, Arlene Barrett Layhew; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 29, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

