Paulina Castillo Ayala of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, she was 55 years old.

She was a native of El Salvador and was preceded by her mother, Mariana Ayala Portillo.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Paulina is survived by her children, Mileidy Castillo Ayala, Jorge Castillo Ayala, Mariana Castillo Ayala, Douglas Castillo Ayala, David Castillo Ayala, Jonathan Castillo Ayala; 7 grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters in El Salvador.

Visitation will be after 4:00 PM Thursday at Iglesia Pentecostal Arca del Pacto in Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday at Iglesia Pentecostal Arca del Pacto in Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/