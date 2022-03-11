Jean Mills Onks of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, she was 90 years old.

She was a native of Sophia, WV, and the daughter of the late John and Lena Lineberry Mills.

She is preceded in death by her husband – William “Bill” Onks; two sisters – Jenny Shepherd and Ferne Stovall; and one brother – Vernon Mills.

Mrs. Onks is survived by her sons – Donald M. Onks and his wife Diane of Smithville, TN; Ronald M. Onks and his wife Angie of Australia; daughter – Donna J. Marmen and her husband Greg of Murfreesboro; grandchildren – Carly Marmen, Connor Marmen, and his wife Alexandra; step-grandson – Brian Williams and his wife Mara; and great-grandchildren – Alister William Marmen, Nora Williams, and Natasha Willams.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. David Bramble will officiate.

Mrs. Onks was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Memorial donations in Mrs. Onks’ memory can be made to the American Heart Association.

