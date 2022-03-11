Mrs. Jeannie Louise Mills of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, she was 76 years old.

She was born in Hagerstown, MD to the late Edwin W. and Mattie Snyder Krouse.

Mrs. Mills was the ultimate homemaker to her family. She supported her husband in his 20-year military career and was awarded an honorary retirement certificate from the Air Force. Mrs. Mills was involved with the Red Hat Society and enjoyed painting, making pottery, and knitting.

Mrs. Mills is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Mills; children, Dwayne Mills and his wife Amanda and Karen Routh and her husband Troy all of Murfreesboro; and seven grandchildren, Heather, Tyler, Noah, Jack, Kalli, Brooke, and Eddie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Mills, and beloved family cockapoos to whom she was devoted, Sarge and Chief.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

