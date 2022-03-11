Mr. Gregory Allen Lister of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he was 67 years old.

He was a native of Alton IL and was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard D. Lister and Vera Hagen Lister; uncle, Roger Dean Williamson.

Mr. Lister was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church and a founding member of SALT Ministry. He was an Eagle Scout at Troop 7 and earned the BSA Scout Medal of Merit. Mr. Lister attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL where he was an active member of the Phi Alpha Literary Society. He continued his passion for people in service to his community through many volunteer organizations that supported area youth and addressed homeless issues. He was guided by his faith and driven by a deep love for his family.

Mr. Lister was a retired Technical Recruiter and avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball Fan.

Mr. Lister is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catherine Lister; sons, Adam Lister and wife Amanda, Eric Lister and wife Kayla; grandchildren; Benjamin, Anna, Luke, and Logan; brothers; Jeffrey Lister and wife Debbie, Bradley Lister and wife Catherine; aunt, Kay Marie Williamson; dozens of nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna First United Methodist Church SALT Ministry.

Special Thank You to the staff and doctors of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital CCU.

Celebration of life service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at later date in Alton, IL. www.woodfinchapel.com

