Patsy Ann McElroy Morris, age 74 of Lascassas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Chattanooga, TN but lived her life in Rutherford County. She earned a BS and MEd degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Her teaching career spanned thirty eight years with seven years at Middle Tennessee Christian School and thirty-one years at Bellwood Elementary School. She was a member of Lascassas Church of Christ.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Morris; her parents, Keele and Thelma McElroy; and a sister, Judy Read. She is survived by her son, William Keele Morris; sister, Sandra Parks and her husband Terry; granddaughters, Kyndness Avery and Ella; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Patsy was a member of the teacher professional organization, Kappa Kappa lota; and held all offices in Delta Chapter. She held various offices in Psi State including State President. She also attended KKI National Conventions while a member. Patsy had a passion for teaching and loved every student. She organized a trip for her fifth grade students each year to Washington DC.

Patsy took every opportunity to honor her country and display patriotism. She was an active member of several historical organizations including membership of the Col. Hardy Murfree Chapter of the DAR, where she served as Chapter Vice Regent and Chapter Regent, a charter member of the Martha Ready Morgan United Daughters of the Confederacy, a charter member of the Salmon Creek Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, member of the Captain Thomas Jameson Daughters of American Colonists, and a charter member of the Brig. General John Coffee United States Daughters of 1812.

Patsy resided at Stones River Manor for seven years before moving to Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. A very special thank you to the Stones River Manor staff and especially Mike Gann, Tracy Hays, and Sherry Tolar.

The staff of Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, especially Mrs. Davenport are to be commended for the care and concern they gave Patsy while a resident there.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Entombment will follow at 12:00 Noon in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Shane Read, Charles Sissom, Chris Young, Kyle Mullicane, Travis Rutland, Terry Parks, and Pettus Read will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

