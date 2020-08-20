Mr. Frankie Clardy, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A native of Danville, IL, he was the son of the late Luther and Minnie Young Clardy. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Mitchell Clardy; and sons, Paul Clardy and Bill Clardy.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Pastor David Stockton will officiate. A graveside service will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Friday at 3:00 p.m. with military honors.

He is survived by his sons, Bryan Clardy and his wife Christy, Jason Clardy and his wife Christy; brothers, Gene Clardy and his wife Denise, Les Clardy and his wife Linda, and Bob Clardy; grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Bethany, Trey, Cole, Madison, Ben, Allison and Nate; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Clardy was a proud veteran, serving in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps.

Trey Clardy, Cole Clardy, Michael Clardy, Nate Clardy, Mike Elliott, and Chris Wood will serve as pallbearers.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mr. Frankie Clardy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.