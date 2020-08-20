Joseph “Joe” Krzysiak, Jr., age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Pinconning, Michigan died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Bay City, Michigan and was a son of the late Joseph Krzysiak, Sr. and Kathleen Kelly Krzysiak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dan Hayward and a sister, Margaret White.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Kathy Krzysiak; children, Kathie Anne Fouse of Elizabethtown, PA, Jenny Galka of Cadillac, MI, Amanda Black and her husband Jim of Murfreesboro, and Matt Krzysiak of Pinconning, MI; grandchildren, Zack Fouse, Danny, Joey, Sarah, and Katie Kecki, Emily and Eli Galka, Bailey, Sophia and Christian Black, and Garrett and Gage Krzysiak; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Joe was a United States Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He loved hunting, his cabin and farm. He was a devout Catholic and shined as an example of his faith. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was truly devoted to his Kathy.

He loved his classic cars and put his heart into his business, Star Motors. Joe was known for his famous polish sausage and loved to share it with everyone. Without a doubt, he is in heaven, drinking a Stroh’s and laughing so hard that he has to wipe his tears away.

Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00pm until the time of a Requiem Mass beginning at 1:00pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro with Father Mark Sappenfield officiating. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery, Pinconning, MI at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Krzysiak family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

