OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Patsy’ Dianne Morton

Mrs. Patricia “Patsy” Dianne Morton, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home from an extended illness on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Berma Best.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jack Morton; daughters, Molly (Mike) Patrykus and Beth (John) Christian; and grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher (Savanna) Pope; Alley and Logan Patrykus; and Emilie, Jack, Remington, and Barrett Christian.

Patsy was born and raised in Maryville, Tennesee. She graduated with honors, as the Homecoming Queen of Alcoa High School. She then received a degree in Elementary Education from Carson-Newman University. Before returning to the classroom to teach, she was a devoted wife and mother to Jack, Molly, and Beth. After raising her daughters, she taught elementary school until her retirement.

Patsy was an avid tennis player for many years. She loved all things beautiful and artistic, and created some of her own unique and beautiful paintings. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with friends, and volunteering her time with Meals on Wheels and other charitable organizations. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

Patsy was a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved deeply, spending hours in prayer for her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends.

A visitation with the family will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Journey Home, or First United Methodist Church, “Lilian Branson Fund”.

