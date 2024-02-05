OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Peterson Houston

Mrs. Cheryl Ann Peterson Houston, age 70, formerly of Naperville, IL passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024.

She was born in Duluth, MN to the late Robert L. Peterson, Sr. and Becky Turley Peterson.

Mrs. Houston worked in logistics for several companies including John Deere and BP/Amoco before retiring from Ecolab. She attended The Bridge Church in Spring Hill, TN. Mrs. Houston loved making crafts for other people and spending time with family and friends no matter if they were at home or having adventurous travels.

Mrs. Houston is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom Houston; children, Carly Noe and her husband Jamie and Kyle Houston and his wife Kim; grandchildren, Emmanuel, Emma, Lucy, Andrea, and Linley with Lainey on the way; mother-in-law, Betty Houston; and a host of special cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Pete” L. Peterson, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 5, 2024 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

