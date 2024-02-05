Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 10, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 5-10, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Jammy Heart – Two shortbread-inspired cookies sandwiching a smooth layer of raspberry buttercream and fresh raspberry jam and finished with a cut-out heart shape on top.

Red Velvet Cupcake – A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.

Valentine Confetti – A soft sugar cookie mixed with pink and red heart-shaped sprinkles.

Lemon Glaze – Lovely layers of lemon from the cookie to the glaze and the fresh lemon slice on top.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

