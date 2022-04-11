Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She is survived by her mother, Willa “Billie” McKinney, daughter Tavia Melhus and husband John.

Pat will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

Pat gave the gift of life with a donation thru Tennessee Donor Services.

In lieu of flowers, Pat’s favorite charity was St. Jude Children’s hospital in Memphis. TN www.stjude.org

Upon Pat’s request, no visitation or memorial service will be held.

