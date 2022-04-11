Mr. Danny Joe Collins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 68 years old.

He was a native of Beckley, WV, and was preceded by his parents, James Arthur Collins, Ada Florence Collins Redden, stepfather, Kenneth Redden, a sister, Tammy McDonnell.

Mr. Collins, also known as Pappy by his grandchildren, was a devout Christian and retired from grocery management. After he retired, he spent most of his days praying, listening to sports, and playing gospel music with his family. He was dedicated to his family and willing to do anything to help them. He would hug you on the day he met you and loved you from that point on.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Collins. Children: Miranda Good and husband Kevin, Nathaniel Collins and fiancé Nikki Clear, Danny Collins, Jr. and Emily; grandchildren, Naren, Ella, Jaxon, Ariah, Elara, Hazel, LeeAnna, Dixie, Jacob. Brother; James Collins and sister; Darlene Benway.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 6:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Private burial will be at Bethel Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

