OBITUARY: Patricia Anne Steele

Patricia Anne Steele, age 83, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Steele, Jr.; parents, Linus and Mai Frances Goodson; daughter, Manita Bennett; and great-grandson, Darren Cook.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Cook and Angela Harden (Rich Katchur); grandchildren, William Bradley Allen, Nikki Bennett, Daniel Harden, Ashley Cook; great-grandchildren, Trent Allen, Kamryn Harden, Clayton Harden; and four-legged companion, Pixie.

Patricia was an office manager for Tafa Inc. for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, and attending ball games with her children and grandchildren. She was a generous and loving mother and grandmother.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM with burial following at Woodlawn Memorial Park. John Stone, Daniel Harden, Trent Allen, Bradley Allen, Rich Katchur, and Danny Thomas will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

