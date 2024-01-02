OBITUARY: Elaine Seale Wilson

Elaine Seale Wilson, age 75 of Murfreesboro passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband’s Douglas Wilson, and Danny Cole; children, Melivn Smith, Jr., Raymond Smith, Bridget Wilson; parents, Grover Seale and Agnes Seale.

Mrs. Wilson was a Christian and retired Nurse and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children; Patricia Sharp and husband Scott, Kenneth Smith, Jeremy Wilson and wife Stacey, Doulgas Wilson, Jr. and wife Gwen; grandchildren, Bryan Jepsen, Jennifer Elaine Jepsen, Matthew Allen Sharp, Bridget Elaine Smith, Jared Matthew Wilson, Chloe Wilson, Logan Wilson, Tucker Wilson, Shyanne Revolta, Mariann Taylor; three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/