OBITUARY: Steven Edward Marcrum

Steven Edward Marcrum, age 65 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Mr. Marcrum was a native of Chicago, IL and was preceded in death by his parents, James Alford Marcrum, and Elvira Arteaga Marcrum; brothers, Ralph Marcrum, and Rick Marcrum.

Steve was a Christian and enjoyed Christmas as his favorite Holiday. He always enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus. Steve was a devoted husband, father and loved being called Papa by his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vicky Boyce Marcrum; daughters, Tara Ramsey and husband Josh, and Megan Marcrum and husband Nicholas Leland; grandchildren, Autumn Ramsey, Aubree Ramsey, Aurora Ramsey, Hayden DeVinney, Liam Leland, Kennedy Marcrum; brothers, Geroge Marcrum and wife Carolyn, Jimmy Marcrum and wife Pam, Johnny Marcrum and wife Malay, Jesse Marcrum and wife Lolita; sisters, Mary Jones, Theresa Garvin and husband Carl.

The celebration of life and memorial gathering will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation will follow the gathering. www.woodfinchapel.com

