OBITUARY: Isabella ‘Bella’ Margeurite Garrett

Our beautiful daughter, Isabella “Bella” Margeurite Garrett sadly passed away on December 29, 2023.

Bella was born on March 14, 2005, in Murfreesboro, TN and graduated from Siegel High School, summer class of 2022. She and her sister, Elizabeth, shared a very special bond. They were silly and happy when together and had fun playing with their dog, Charlie. Most recently, Bella loved her cat, Dove, as well.

In her early years, Bella attended Third Baptist Church where she gave herself to the Lord and followed in her mother Michelle’s footsteps as a dedicated Bible Driller. There, she also loved working with children and serving in VBS and other related church activities. She was always kind and loving to all but particularly senior adults.

Bella liked working and one of her favorite employments was in the nursing home field where she loved and grew very close to those she cared for and consequently aspired to pursue healthcare education and a career caring for others.

Bella was a sweet and considerate girl. She had close relationships with her grandmothers, Charla (Mamaw) and Patricia (Nana), that carried on throughout her short life.

Bella left behind loving mother, Michelle Lynn Dixon and stepfather Lane; father Matthew Allen Garrett; sister Elizabeth; great-grandmother, Dorothy Ross; and many grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will miss her very much.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM. The funeral service will also be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

