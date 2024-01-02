LaVergne Needs Everyone’s Help with Special Census to Receive Bigger Share of State Revenue

The City of La Vergne needs the help of all residents to complete a Special Census. The last certified count of residents was in 2020, and that number was 38,719. With all of the new growth the city has experienced in the last couple of years, city officials believe the city’s population has grown to more than 43,000. The additional population could mean the city will receive an additional $729,000 annually through state shared revenue, but they need an accurate count before March 1, 2024 to receive those funds.

City officials are encouraging all residents who haven’t yet participated in the 2023 Special Census to fill out the quick and straightforward form found here. All the city needs is the address and the first and last name of everyone residing in each household – be it a single family home, apartment, condo or other living space — including any person that is currently living away from the household, such as college students, military personnel, etc.

City officials want to emphasize that the information collected will be kept confidential and will ONLY be used by the City of La Vergne for the Special Census. The information will not be shared with any other entity, individual or business.

The funds received from the state due to an increased population will allow the city to improve roads, parks, greenways, and sidewalks. It will also allow the city to invest in public safety, public works, and recruiting new businesses, from industry to retail.

A Federal Census, like what took place in 2020, will not occur until 2030. If LaVergne has to wait until 2030, it means that all of the funding the City of La Vergne is eligible to receive will NOT come back to the community until 2031. It would mean a loss of more than $5 million. And it is a long time to do without much-needed funding to invest in quality of life and public safety.

Having accurate census numbers will also ensure that the City of LaVergne is accurately represented in state and federal government.

Those who do not submit their information online or via the postage paid mailer sent out to non-responding residents on September 1 will have a special census representative coming to their door. Completed paper forms can be returned to LaVergne City Hall located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

Anyone having questions or needing additional information can email or call 615-793-6295 and a representative of the City of LaVergne will be on hand to answer questions.