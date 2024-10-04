Jack-O Pizza Returns to Papa Murphy’s for Halloween 2024

Oct. 3, 2024 – October is National Pizza Month, and Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza, everyone’s favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, is making it extra special this year with a month-long celebration featuring exclusive deals and the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Jack-O Pizza.

From October 2nd through 6th, customers nationwide can enjoy 30% off their order. This promotion is available online only, using the code NPM24. Exclusions apply.

Alongside this exciting promotion, Papa Murphy’s is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Jack-O Pizza, available through October 31st. Shaped like a jack-o-lantern and perfect for Halloween gatherings, the Jack-O Pizza is a festive and delicious treat made with Papa Murphy’s signature fresh dough, traditional red sauce, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a pepperoni smile and olive eyes. The Jack-O Pizza starts at $10 (price varies by market), and is available in both large and family-sized options, with a dairy-free version also offered.

Papa Murphy’s is also introducing the “Scream of a Deal” bundle, which pairs the Jack-O Pizza with the brand’s delicious and beloved Chocolate Chip cookie dough for just $14 ($18 in Alaska), making it the ideal choice for family celebrations or spooky gatherings with friends.

Source: PRweb

