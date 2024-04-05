OBITUARY: Nikki Michelle Oldham

Nikki Michelle Oldham, age 46 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

She was a native of Lonsdale PA and was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Joyce Johnson.

Nikki was a devoted caregiver for her mother. She will be remembered first and foremost for her big heart, infectious laugh and warm smile.

Her quirky sense of humor always had people rolling with laughter. Nikki was an avid reader of fantasy and science fiction, usually having two or three books going at the same time.

She loved gaming and playing spades with her friends. You could always find her with a new hair color, usually a shade of bright blue.

Nikki is survived by her father, Jon Michael Adams; sisters, Heather Adams, River Johnson; nephew, Ethan Adams; stepfather, Dwight Johnson, step siblings, Andrea Simer, Michael Adams, Alicia Adams; best friend, Phairabe Estes.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at her home. www.woodfinchapel.com

