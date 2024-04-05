28 RCS Teachers Graduate Gifted Academy

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 graduates of the Rutherford County Schools Gifted Academy.

This dedicated group of teachers has now earned the Tennessee Gifted Education Employment Standard.

The Gifted Academy is a year-long experience that focuses on identification of gifted students, strategies for differentiated instruction, and fostering the talents of gifted students. The program is a collaborative effort between Middle Tennessee State University, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools.

Funding is provided through a generous grant from the Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation.

2023-2024 graduates:

Brianna Allen

Corey Alley

Kristy Arrowood

Dalana Baird

Amy Barrett

Sydney Beightol

Brittany Bumbalough

Misty Byrd

Jennifer Davis

Alyssa Doolan

Victoria Duff

Lillie Dwyer

Melissa Flowers

Frances Federici

Anna Frye

Megan Gregory

Debra Hanahan

Stefanie Landis

Bethany Lightfoot

Sarah McCall

Jessica Nasca

Joshua Pope

Laura Schlesinger

Stephanie Silver

Mandy Smith

Shawn Braiden Todd

Susan Townsend

Cassie Urban

Emily Whitlock