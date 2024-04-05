28 RCS Teachers Graduate Gifted Academy

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 graduates of the Rutherford County Schools Gifted Academy.
This dedicated group of teachers has now earned the Tennessee Gifted Education Employment Standard.
The Gifted Academy is a year-long experience that focuses on identification of gifted students, strategies for differentiated instruction, and fostering the talents of gifted students. The program is a collaborative effort between Middle Tennessee State University, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools.
Funding is provided through a generous grant from the Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation.
2023-2024 graduates:
Brianna Allen
Corey Alley
Kristy Arrowood
Dalana Baird
Amy Barrett
Sydney Beightol
Brittany Bumbalough
Misty Byrd
Jennifer Davis
Alyssa Doolan
Victoria Duff
Lillie Dwyer
Melissa Flowers
Frances Federici
Anna Frye
Megan Gregory
Debra Hanahan
Stefanie Landis
Bethany Lightfoot
Sarah McCall
Jessica Nasca
Joshua Pope
Laura Schlesinger
Stephanie Silver
Mandy Smith
Shawn Braiden Todd
Susan Townsend
Cassie Urban
Emily Whitlock