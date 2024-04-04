Top 5 Stories From April 4, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 4, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

22024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October. Read more

3Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at IHeart Radio Awards

photo by The Tyler Twins

Jelly Roll and GRAMMY winner Lainey Wilson continue to see their stars rise, as they both take home wins at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Read more

4Casa Blanca in Murfreesboro Closes

photo from Unsplash/Tim Mossholde

Local Mexican restaurant, Casa Blanca, announced on social media it is officially closed for business. Read more

5Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers
Photo by TBI

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more

