Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Sublime Tribute by Badfish
Sunday April 7, 7 pm
Hop Springs Murfreesboro, TN
6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro, TN
Don’t miss out on the ultimate homage to Sublime with the electrifying tribute band Badfish with special guests The Quasi Kings. Vibe out with those at Hop Springs Beer Park for a night of nostalgia!
Find tickets here
2Bring It On The Musical
Friday, April 5 – Saturday, April 6, 7:30pm
Sunday, 2pm
Center for the Arts
110 West College Street, Murfreesboro
The cutthroat world of competitive cheerleading meets the fierce rivalries of high school politics and romance. This will be the last weekend of the performances.
Find tickets here
3‘Run to Read’ Fun Run
Saturday, April 6, 9 am
JJ Mcwilliams Old Rock School Park
400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN
Friends of Smyrna Library are hosting their 2nd Annual Run To Read Fun Run to kick off 2024 National Library Week (April 7 thru April 13). There will be prizes, games, and fun for all ages!
Sign up here
4Silent Run Show Series
Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7, 9am – 4pm
Harlinsdale Farm
239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale Farm will host the Silent Run Horse Shows this weekend. The event is free to the public.
Find more info here
5The Bluebird Cafe Open House
Sunday, April 7, 10am – 2pm
Bluebird Cafe
4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
See this iconic music venue for its spring event. This is a free event open to all ages where you can see inside, take photos, and buy merchandise.