Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

1 Sublime Tribute by Badfish Sunday April 7, 7 pm

Hop Springs Murfreesboro, TN

6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro, TN Don’t miss out on the ultimate homage to Sublime with the electrifying tribute band Badfish with special guests The Quasi Kings. Vibe out with those at Hop Springs Beer Park for a night of nostalgia! Find tickets here 2 Bring It On The Musical Friday, April 5 – Saturday, April 6, 7:30pm

Sunday, 2pm

Center for the Arts

110 West College Street, Murfreesboro The cutthroat world of competitive cheerleading meets the fierce rivalries of high school politics and romance. This will be the last weekend of the performances. Find tickets here 3 ‘Run to Read’ Fun Run Saturday, April 6, 9 am

JJ Mcwilliams Old Rock School Park

400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN Friends of Smyrna Library are hosting their 2nd Annual Run To Read Fun Run to kick off 2024 National Library Week (April 7 thru April 13). There will be prizes, games, and fun for all ages! Sign up here 4 Silent Run Show Series Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7, 9am – 4pm

Harlinsdale Farm

239 Franklin Road, Franklin The Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale Farm will host the Silent Run Horse Shows this weekend. The event is free to the public. Find more info here 5 The Bluebird Cafe Open House Sunday, April 7, 10am – 2pm

Bluebird Cafe

4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville See this iconic music venue for its spring event. This is a free event open to all ages where you can see inside, take photos, and buy merchandise.