Cumberland Esports Overwatch Team Wins Second-Straight Mid-South Conference Championship

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland Esports Overwatch team goes back-to-back winning the Mid-South Conference Championship for the second year in a row.



The Cumberland Esports Overwatch team consists of Preston Olivier, Logan Wilson, Braiden McNay, Andrew Kingston, and Bailey Patterson.



Throughout the regular season the Phoenix went undefeated going 6-0 in conference play and did not drop a single map, to earn the number one seed as well as a first round bye.



The Phoenix faced the Tigers of Campbellsville University in the Semi-finals, after a swift 3-0 victory by the Phoenix they punched their ticket to the conference championship, where they would face a familiar face the University of the Cumberlands Patriots.



The Phoenix started off strong winning a 2-0 map count with Busan in control. Kings Row was the next map chosen by the Patriots. The Phoenix started off slow but ended with only allowing two points to be captured on defense. Once the Phoenix were on offense all cylinders were firing as they were able to capture all three points quickly to win 3-2 on map two. The momentum continued with the Phoenix in Map three as they were able to capture all three points on flash point to win the series 3-0!



The Phoenix won their second consecutive title as they won the Mid-South Championship in 2023 and now 2024.



“Going into the match the team knew what had to be done. Going back-to-back is a great feeling and we are happy to send our graduating seniors out with a win! ” Head Coach Spencer Claypool said.

Source: Cumberland

