Titans QB Competition: Who Will Back Up Levis?

NASHVILLE – The Titans are going full steam ahead with quarterback Will Levis.

Levis, a second-round draft pick of the Titans in 2023, started nine games during his rookie season. The team has kept him informed of every decision since, putting him in the best position possible to help lead the franchise moving forward.

Things are going to look different in the quarterback room in 2024, however.

The team signed Mason Rudolph last month, and he’ll compete with Malik Willis this offseason.

“Mason has experience, has played in a ton of games, has been a starter,” Titans General Manager Ran Carthon said of Rudolph from the NFL owners meetings. “He’s going to come in the room and offer some unique experiences to both Will and Malik, to help those guys with their maturation. He’ll come in the room and push those guys as well.”

So, what does Rudolph’s presence mean for Willis? And how should Willis read into the addition of Rudolph, who played in 21 games, with 13 starts, from 2018-2023 with the Steelers?

“Malik should read into just like the receivers should read into us signing players, or corners when we sign players,” Carthon said. “It’s another person we’re adding to the room. We were always going to add a quarterback, and we still may add another one.

“It’s just what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to create competition in the room. (We tell Malik): Keep doing what you are doing.”

Willis, drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Liberty, has played in 11 games over his first two NFL seasons while playing behind Ryan Tannehill, and Levis.

Willis has thrown for 350 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions in those games, with a completion percentage of 53 percent, and a passer rating of 49.4.

Rudolph brings more experience behind Levis, who will be headed into his second NFL season in 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has completed 291-of-458 passes for 3,085 yards in those contests, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s posted a career rating of 86.9 in his career. Rudolph started three games for the Steelers in 2023, and threw for 719 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Titans coach Brian Callahan knows the Titans need to develop Levis, and he feels like the team has surrounded him with more playmakers.

The Titans also have more competition in the quarterback room, with Rudolph and Willis.

“I have played against Mason a couple of times,” Callahan said. “I liked Mason coming out of college as a player. He has been called upon to come in and play for Pittsburgh, and has played pretty well for them. I think he has good experience, he’s a veteran player. So to add him in the back-up role, to help and aid Will. … I’ve always believed in the importance of a good back-up, both in the room and on the field. And I think Mason fits that bill, obviously in competition with Malik Willis, who is already here in Tennessee.

“I am excited about what Mason brings, and what he has shown as a player in the league.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

