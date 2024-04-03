2024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

Here are events at Arrington Vineyards for 2024.

1Saturday, April 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

2Sunday, April 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

3Saturday, April 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

4Sunday, April 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

5Saturday, April 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

6Sunday, April 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

7Friday, May 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

8Saturday, May 4, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

9Sunday, May 5, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

10Friday, May 10, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

11Saturday, May 11, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

12Sunday, May 12, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

13Friday, May 17, 2024, 4:30  pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan

14Saturday, May 18, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art for Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

15Sunday, May 19, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

16Friday, May 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

17Saturday, May 25, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

18Sunday, May 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

19Monday, May 27, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo

20Friday, May 31, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage- The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

21Saturday, June 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

22Friday, June 7, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

23Saturday, June 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

24Sunday, June 9, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

25Friday, June 14, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

26Saturday, June 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

27Sunday, June 16, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

28Friday, June 21, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

29Saturday, June 22, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

30Sunday, June 23, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

31Friday, June 28, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

32Saturday, June 29, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

33Sunday, June 30, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

34Friday, July 5, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

35Saturday, July 6, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

36Sunday, July 7, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

37Friday, July 12, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

38Saturday, July 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

39Sunday, July 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Miles Damasco Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

40Friday, July 19, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band

41Saturday, July 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band

42Sunday, July 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

43Friday, July 26, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

44Saturday, July 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

45Sunday, July 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

46Friday, August 2, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

47Saturday, August 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

48Sunday, August 4, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

49Friday, August 9, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

50Saturday, August 10, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

51Sunday, August 11, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

52Friday, August 16, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

53Saturday, August 17, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

54Sunday, August 18, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective

55Friday, August 23, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

56Saturday, August 24, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

57Sunday, August 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

58Friday, August 30, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

59Saturday, August 31, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

60Sunday,September 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-TBD
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD

61Monday, September 2, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band

62Friday, September 6, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band

63Saturday, September 7, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

64Sunday, September 8, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band

65Friday, September 13, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends

66Saturday, September 14, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage -Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

67Sunday, September 15, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn- Down River Collective

68Friday, September 20, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band

69Saturday, September 21, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

70Sunday, September 22, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

71Friday, September 27, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers

72Saturday, September 28, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

73Sunday, September 29, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

74Friday, October 4, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

75Saturday, October 5, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

76Sunday, October 6, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

77Friday, October 11, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

78Saturday, October 12, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

79Sunday, October 13, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

80Friday, October 18, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band

81Saturday, October 19, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers

82Sunday, October 20, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band

83Friday, October 25, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band

84Saturday, October 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – TBD

85Sunday, October 27, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective

86Friday, November 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band/Josh Karas Trio

87Saturday, November 2, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

88Sunday, November 3, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

89Friday, November 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

90Saturday, November 9, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band

91Sunday, November 10, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

92Friday, November 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

93Saturday, November 16, 2024, 3 pm- 7 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

94Sunday, November 17, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band

95Friday, November 22, 2024, 3 pm  – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

96Saturday, November 23, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

97Sunday, November 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban

98Friday, November 29, 2024, 12 pm  – 4 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

99Saturday, November 30, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

100Sunday, December 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban

101Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

102Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Damaso Group

103Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

104Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band

105Saturday, December 21, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

106Sunday, December 22, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials

107Saturday, December 28, 2024, 1 pm  – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect

108Sunday, December 29, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm

Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo

