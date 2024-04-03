2024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

Here are events at Arrington Vineyards for 2024.