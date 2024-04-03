2024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Visitors can enjoy a wine tasting, hillside views of the property, and live music. The vineyard is open year-round and offers live music on two stages from May until October.
Arrington Vineyards is located at 5211 Patton Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.
Here are events at Arrington Vineyards for 2024.
1Saturday, April 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
2Sunday, April 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
3Saturday, April 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
4Sunday, April 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
5Saturday, April 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
6Sunday, April 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
7Friday, May 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
8Saturday, May 4, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD
9Sunday, May 5, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
10Friday, May 10, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
11Saturday, May 11, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
12Sunday, May 12, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
13Friday, May 17, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan
14Saturday, May 18, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Art for Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
15Sunday, May 19, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
16Friday, May 24, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage- 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
17Saturday, May 25, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
18Sunday, May 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
19Monday, May 27, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
20Friday, May 31, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage- The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
21Saturday, June 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
22Friday, June 7, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
23Saturday, June 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
24Sunday, June 9, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
25Friday, June 14, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
26Saturday, June 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD
27Sunday, June 16, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
28Friday, June 21, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
29Saturday, June 22, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
30Sunday, June 23, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
31Friday, June 28, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD
32Saturday, June 29, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
33Sunday, June 30, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends
34Friday, July 5, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
35Saturday, July 6, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
36Sunday, July 7, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
37Friday, July 12, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD
38Saturday, July 13, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends
39Sunday, July 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Miles Damasco Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
40Friday, July 19, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band
41Saturday, July 20, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Young Band
42Sunday, July 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
43Friday, July 26, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
44Saturday, July 27, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
45Sunday, July 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
46Friday, August 2, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
47Saturday, August 3, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
48Sunday, August 4, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
49Friday, August 9, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
50Saturday, August 10, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
51Sunday, August 11, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
52Friday, August 16, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
53Saturday, August 17, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
54Sunday, August 18, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Down River Collective
55Friday, August 23, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
56Saturday, August 24, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
57Sunday, August 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
58Friday, August 30, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Miles Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
59Saturday, August 31, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-Andrew Carney Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
60Sunday,September 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-TBD
Bluegrass at the Barn-TBD
61Monday, September 2, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
62Friday, September 6, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside-San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Craig Duncan Band
63Saturday, September 7, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
64Sunday, September 8, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage-Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Grasstime Band
65Friday, September 13, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside-Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Alex Genova and Friends
66Saturday, September 14, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage -Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers
67Sunday, September 15, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn- Down River Collective
68Friday, September 20, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-Josh Karas Trio
Bluegrass at the Barn-Eli Fox Band
69Saturday, September 21, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band
70Sunday, September 22, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band
71Friday, September 27, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage-9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn-Howlin’ Brothers
72Saturday, September 28, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band
73Sunday, September 29, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
74Friday, October 4, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage – San Rafael Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band
75Saturday, October 5, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers
76Sunday, October 6, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band
77Friday, October 11, 2024, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
78Saturday, October 12, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
79Sunday, October 13, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
80Friday, October 18, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Craig Duncan Band
81Saturday, October 19, 2024,3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
Bluegrass at the Barn – Howlin’ Brothers
82Sunday, October 20, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
Bluegrass at the Barn – Grasstime Band
83Friday, October 25, 2024,4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Eli Fox Band
84Saturday, October 26, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
Bluegrass at the Barn – TBD
85Sunday, October 27, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
Bluegrass at the Barn – Down River Collective
86Friday, November 1, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band/Josh Karas Trio
87Saturday, November 2, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
88Sunday, November 3, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
89Friday, November 8, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
90Saturday, November 9, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Art Four Sale Band
91Sunday, November 10, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
92Friday, November 15, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
93Saturday, November 16, 2024, 3 pm- 7 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo
94Sunday, November 17, 2024,1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Josh Karas Trio Band
95Friday, November 22, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
96Saturday, November 23, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
97Sunday, November 25, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban
98Friday, November 29, 2024, 12 pm – 4 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo
99Saturday, November 30, 2024, 3 pm – 7 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
100Sunday, December 1, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Ban
101Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo
102Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Damaso Group
103Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
104Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Reed Pittman Band
105Saturday, December 21, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo
106Sunday, December 22, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – Andrew Carney and the Essentials
107Saturday, December 28, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – The Lilliston Effect
108Sunday, December 29, 2024, 1 pm – 5 pm
Hillside Stage – 9 Volt Romeo