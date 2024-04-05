OBITUARY: Larry Joe Dean

Larry Joe Dean passed away on March 31, 2024.

He was born on March 22, 1945, and raised in Hartselle, AL.

Joe AKA the Hartselle Flash was a graduate of Morgan County High School Class of 1963. In 1965, he met his beloved wife Shirley at the Hartselle skating rink and married six weeks later; he couldn’t resist a redhead. In 1968, Joe and Shirley moved to Tennessee with their infant daughter. Joe was a past President of the Priest Lake Jaycees.

He coached the UNA Bears and other little league teams in Nashville before moving to his dream home in Murfreesboro, TN where he piddled around for the past 37 years, always a project or ten.

Joe began working on computers at the dawn of the computer age when computers were the size of gymnasiums. Thus began his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and challenge as a computer programmer and information systems developer. Joe retired from Nissan Motor Manufacturing and then IBM after numerous years in the industry.

Joe spent his life rescuing plants and upcycled plastic nut containers turned nurseries. He could put a stick in the ground, and it would bear fruit in the spring. Affectionately known as Papa Joe or Pops later in life, Joe enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and genealogy. He was always eager to see how you were his kin. But his favorite thing to do was spend time with his extensive family who all adored him.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joe Marcus Dean and Ella Mae Chappell Dean, brother Steven Dean, father- and mother-in-law James Carroll and Ima Nell Guthery, brother-in-law Harold Lott, and sons-in-law John Paul Corley and Michael C. Semich.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Jo Guthery Dean; daughters, Nichole Dean Corley and Danielle (Robert) Dean Nelson; son, Joe Shawn Dean; sister, Judy Dean Lott; brothers, Allen (Gwen) Dean, Mark (Yong) Dean, Randy (Annette) Dean, and David (Ramona) Dean; sister-in-law Shelba (Junior) Sapp; grandchildren, Treasure (John) Corley Campell, Eden (Bobby) Corley Kisler, Summer Corley, Maxwell Dean, Bernadette “Birdie” Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Corley Kisler and Arthur Morgan Campbell.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or St. Jude Children’s Hospital are appreciated.

