OBITUARY: NeVaeh Lea Grace Crouch-Colvin

NeVaeh Lea Grace Crouch-Colvin, age 23, went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 22, 2025.

She was born in Rutherford County and a resident of Davidson County. She was the life of the party, always bringing laughter and joy to everyone around her. Her heart was pure, and she would give anything to help a stranger in need, always putting others before herself. She loved unconditionally, with a selflessness that made everyone feel seen and valued. Her beauty radiated both inside and out, her kindness and warmth made her truly remarkable.

NeVaeh was preceded in death by her father, Spencer Lee Colvin, Jr., brother, Kristian LeDorion Tyler Crouch, and grandmother, Teresa Ann Climer.

She is survived by her mother, Christal Dawn Crouch; grandfather, Johnny Crouch; brother, James “Dion” Martin; sisters, Lauren-Whitney Alexis Crouch, Aaliyah Christine Faith Crouch; aunts, Leslie Palmer (Chris), Taryn Busey (Tim), Candis Crouch (Olivia), Selena Houk (Austin); nieces, Nyomii, and Iris; nephews, Jacorii, Jakobe, Kristian and Ke’Mari; cousins, Jeremiah, Alaina, Maddalynn, Sara, TJ, Brandon, Zachary, and Liam.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Ceremony will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Bishop Jimmy Tyson officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

