OBITUARY: Juanita (Wonnie) Faye Cowan Weakley

Juanita (Wonnie) Faye Cowan Weakley, an angel on earth received her heavenly wings on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025.

She was born on September 20th, 1932, to Marvin and Beulah Cowan in Hickman County, Tennessee and was raised in Watertown, Tennessee. She married the love of her life; Eugene Weakley and they were married for 56 years until his death. Together they had one daughter, Regina Weakley Cassidy (Jeff), who adores her mother.

She is survived by her sisters (Joyce Cowan and Carol Dupree) and one brother, Marvin “Ray” (Linda) Cowan. She was predeceased by one sister, Aljean Talbot. Additionally, she had several nieces and nephews. She was such a loveable person that many called her their adopted mom or Maw Maw. Two special families to her heart include Dr. E. C. McKinley & Dr. Tim McCaleb families.

She had many titles throughout her life. Some of those included bookkeeper, secretary, and research assistant but the most important to her involved some capacity in her church. She enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher, children and youth leader, youth camp counselor and a marriage retreat director to name a few but her most favorite role was that of a Pastor’s wife. She worked tirelessly to support her husband in the ministry for over 43 years. Together they were a team that touched many lives. In her later years, she developed an intensive card ministry sending thousands of personalized greeting cards. In fact, she kept the Murfreesboro Post Office so busy that they knew her by name.

She was a social butterfly with an extraordinary knack for making others feel special and loved. Despite being incredibly talented, she would often state… “I may not be able to do a lot of things, but I can love people.” She was the supreme example of being Jesus’ hands and feet – always “doing for others. She was a giver and loved Jesus Christ with all her heart. She often said that she was blessed but if you knew her, you were the one that was blessed. We will miss you Mom, Wonnie, Maw Maw, Sister Weakley but only for a little while until we meet again……

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at One O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with Jim Spivey, Tim McCaleb and E.C. McKinley officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Monday evening, January 27, 2025, from Four O’clock until Seven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Restoration Fellowship One Child Fund.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email