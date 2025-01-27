6 Live Shows this Week- January 27, 2025

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Kelsea Ballerini
Friday, January 31, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Kelsea Ballerini will headline Bridgestone Arena for the first time this week bringing the Live on Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor.
Find tickets here.
2Josh Turner
Thursday, January 30, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Josh Turner brings The Country Music Thing Tour to the Ryman this week. Special guests will be Will Jones.
Find tickets here.
3Jordan Rainer and Joe Denim
Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Jordan has brought a unique rock edge to the country music scene and has been stirring up quite the buzz in Nashville and Texas country alike. As a top finalist on NBC’s The Voice, and the 2023 New Female Artist of the Year in the Texas Country Music Awards, Jordan’s career continues to gain momentum. Joining Jordan will be comedian Joe Denim.
Find tickets here.
4Georgette Jones
Friday, January 31, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Georgette Jones was born to Country Music legends and Hall of Fame couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. She’s been singing on stage since she was three years old. At the age of ten, she recorded her first duet with her Father titled, “Daddy Come Home”. After being a RN for seventeen years and raising her twin sons, she returned to music full time. She then recorded her second duet with her Father titled, “You and Me and Time”.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, February 1, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Vince Gill, Bill Anderson, Gary Mule Deer, Christian Hayes, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Nashville Symphony
Saturday, February 1, 7:30 pm
Schermern Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Celebrate the 150th birthday of the iconic French composer Maurice Ravel with the Nashville Symphony. A true classical music innovator, Ravel was praised for his orchestrations and for incorporating elements of modernism, baroque, neoclassicism, and even jazz into his music. Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall leads the Orchestra through some of Ravel’s most significant works.
Find tickets here.
