OBITUARY: Ned A. Roberts

Mr. Ned A. Roberts, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024.

He was born in Daleville, IN to the late James and Pauline Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Roberts.

Ned is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay Roberts; his daughters, Melissa (Matt) Austin and Christine (Matt) Thompson; grandchildren, EmmaLee Austin, and Abby and Eliza Thompson; his brother, James (Kathy) Roberts; and his sister, Debbie (Randy) Melton.

Ned worked at General Motors and Saturn as an engineer for 37 years. He loved to travel with his family and go fishing. He loved supporting the Nashville Predators since day one.

A memorial gathering will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 pm. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

