OBITUARY: Lorene Collins

Lorene Collins ran into her Savior’s arms on January 4, 2024, at the age of 102.

She was born November 13, 1921 near Franklin, N.C. She was of the Baptist Faith, most recently a member of Belle Aire Church in Murfreesboro.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Humphrey Browning of Bryson City, N.C.; her husband, Harry Collins; her infant son, David Lynn Collins; and her sister, Annie Marie Culpepper.

She is survived by her son, Jim Collins (Charlotte) of Decatur, Al.; her daughter Debbie Collins Simpson (Jim) of Murfreesboro; and grandson, Chris Collins (Jennifer) of Schooley Pond, PA., as well as several nieces and nephews and devoted friends.

Lorene attended Mars Hill College and Western Carolina University. She was involved in many activities, including being president of the Baptist Training Union at the College. She graduated with a degree in elementary education and obtained a lifelong teaching license. Over the years, she taught in Bryson City, Charlotte, Huntsville, Oak Ridge, Merritt Island, FL., Chattanooga, and Signal Mountain, TN and touched countless lives.

She retired after 35 years of service to education and moved to Murfreesboro where she continued living life to the fullest and touching lives in a positive way. She participated in the Bethlehem Marketplace at Southeast Church, taught Sunday School, led devotions for the senior adults, and sang with the Joy Group singers at Southeast. She visited shut ins and nursing homes and provided transportation for older ladies who could not drive to church.

She loved God, her family, her friends, children, and young people. She enjoyed cooking, reading, playing the organ, shopping and just spending time with people. Her middle name was “GO” and her personality was spunky!!

When Lorene transitioned to continuing care at Adams Place, she continued her service to Christ. She loved the folks who cared for her and used her Go Chair to gather people for church services there. She was always ready with a smile and conversation. Her goal everyday was to try to help someone and wondered if perhaps the reason God left her here so long was to help someone. She was a role model for servanthood and taught us how to age gracefully

The family sincerely appreciates Dr. Peter DiCorleto and his staff for their compassionate care and guidance over the last 25 years. The family also thanks the staff at Adams Place: nurses, CNA’s, housekeeping, dining services, laundry, rehab, activities, and others, for their care, love, and friendship. Some of those who cared for her will serve as an honor guard at her Memorial service.

Final arrangements will be announced on Monday, the 8th on Woodfin’s website. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/