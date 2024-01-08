Titans Finish Season With 28-20 Win Over the Jaguars

NASHVILLE – If this was indeed the last ride for Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, it was one to remember.

And, if nothing else, the 2023 Titans went out in style during an otherwise disappointing season.

The Titans beat the Jaguars 28-20 win at Nissan Stadium to finish the season with a 6-11 record.

After the game, Henry grabbed the microphone before leaving the field, and he thanked the fans.

“It’s been a great eight years, a lot has happened,” Henry said after the game. “I’ve had some great teammates, some great coaches, and the fans have been there through it all.”

Tannehill and Henry had a moment in the tunnel before they took the field together in pre-game.

“It was a fun day for a lot of different reasons,” Tannehill said. “To be able to finish the season out, finish my time out here with a win, it was a lot of fun.”

The Jaguars, who had a chance to win the AFC South with a win, didn’t have much fun. Instead, they were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

Sunday’s win provided some payback for the Titans, who were eliminated by the Jaguars a year ago in Jacksonville.

“Everybody knew this was the last game, us as the 2023-24 Titans,” said edge rusher Arden Key, who played for the Jaguars last season. “We wanted to end this thing with a win.

“(The Jaguars) were talking junk during the game. But I was smiling (at the end), and they were doing a lot of frowning.”

Henry ran for 153 yards on 19 carries, along with a touchdown. Henry went over the 100-yard mark for the 41st time in his career, passing Earl Campbell (40) in the number of times for that feat.

Tannehill completed 17-of-26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, along with an interception.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

