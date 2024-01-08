Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 13, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 8-13, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Strawberry Cupcake – A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

Waffle – A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of maple syrup.

Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream – A smooth mix of chocolate and peanut butter, studded with the tasty crunch of cookies and cream bits.

Snickerdoodle Sandwich – Two chilled classic snickerdoodle cookies sandwiching a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting finished with a white drizzle and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

Banana Bread – A fluffy banana cookie with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.