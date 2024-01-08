OBITUARY: Virginia Carlene Snyder McCullough

Virginia Carlene Snyder McCullough, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024.

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Carlyle Snyder and Virginia Bell Alsup Snyder.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley H. McCullough; a brother, Henry Snyder; sisters, Dorothy Morris and Nancy Wilson; a grandson, Bruce Gilley, a great-grandson, Greyson Barker, and a son-in-law, Wayne Gober.

Mrs. McCullough is survived by sons, Stanley Keith McCullough and wife Frances, and Terry L. McCullough and wife Sherry McCullough, all of Murfreesboro; daughters, Diane Gober, and Melissa Gilley and husband Gary Gilley, all of Murfreesboro; sisters, Naomi Snyder, Beverly Young, and Emily Wilson; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother who was known for her love of wearing hats, gospel music, playing cards, searching out antiques and browsing junk stores.

Visitation was held Sunday, January 7, 2024, from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. McCullough may be made to the Dementia Society, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA, 18901 or at www.dementiasociety.org and an online guestbook for the McCullough family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

