OBITUARY: Nancy Lee Loisy

Nancy Lee Loisy (Cookie) age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Loisy was the daughter of the late Hjalmer and Rose Lukkari.

She is survived by daughters, Michelle DeWitt and partner Michael; Korie Cantrell and husband Sean; Son, Craig Loisy and grandchildren, Tanner Wing, Morgan & Taylor Loisy, Landon Cantrell and Callie Cantrell; sisters, Kathleen Palosaari, Carol Stanfel and Rita Hatfield.

She was preceded by her brother, Bill Lukkari.

Cookie was born in Detroit and raised in Royal Oak, Michigan where she later began working in the automobile manufacturing industry. In 1993, she moved to middle Tennessee to work at the GM Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

There will be a celebration of life with a date unknown at this time. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorial gifts may be made to Adoration Hospice of Murfreesboro or The Alzheimer’s Association in her name.

