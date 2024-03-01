Tedeschi Trucks Band to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Tedeschi Trucks Band announced North American Deuces tour this fall.

The tour will stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September 21st. Special guests will be Margo Price, Joe Purdy, and Greensky Bluegrass.

Fan club presale for these new ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour dates will begin on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time with code ENERGY.

General on-sale will follow, rolling out on this Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit https://www.tedeschitrucksband.com/tour for tickets and more information.

About Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is a Grammy-award winning American eleven-piece blues rock powerhouse formed in 2010. Led by the dynamic duo of husband-and-wife musicians Susan Tedeschi (vocals, guitar) and Derek Trucks (slide guitar), the band is renowned for its electrifying live performances, seamlessly blending elements of blues, soul, rock, and Americana.

Their powerful vocals, soaring guitar work, and tight rhythm section create a unique and captivating sound that has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following worldwide.

The band has released five critically acclaimed studio albums and three live albums, showcasing their impressive musicianship and songwriting prowess. They continue to captivate audiences with their high-energy shows and commitment to musical innovation.