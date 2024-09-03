OBITUARY: Myrtle Gertrude Harris

Myrtle Gertrude Harris, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 30, 1947, to the late Richard and Mattie Belle Smotherman Robinson.

Also preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter, Deena Anderson Arnold; son, Larry Shane Anderson; grandchildren, William Burns; Makayla Arnold; Marissa Anderson Moore; great-grandson, Johnathon Adcock; brother, Roy (Elsie) Robinson; sisters, Pat Clark; and Carrie (Jesse) Rogers.

She attended Windrow Church of Christ. She retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge, where she also enjoyed dancing. She loved bowling in the Moose Lodge league. She was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and GiGi.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 11 am – 2 pm with a graveside service to follow at Robinson Ridge Cemetery. Bro. Roy Robinson will be officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

