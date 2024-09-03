OBITUARY: Clara White Bowen Jones

Clara White Bowen Jones Weaver was born on April 1, 1933 in Readyville, TN and passed away on August 29, 2024 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was 91 years old and the Matriarch of the large Jones Family of Rockvale, TN.

Clara married Tom Jones in 1946 and they raised 4 boys until he passed in 1988. Clara’s pride and joy were her 10 grandchildren. She raised them up every summer on a farm on Whitus Road. She took them to church, taught them right from wrong, how to get along with each other, the meaning of hard work, and the meaning of family. Clara also had 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. In August of 1995, Clara got re-married to her sweetheart, Sam Weaver. They lived in Christiana until he passed away in 2009.

Clara led a life of service to God and duty to her family. She took care of everyone and everything. She was a pilar of strength and a beacon of light to all that had the privilege to know her. She put Christ first in everything she did and gave him all the Glory. If the church doors were open, she was inside and could be heard singing the church hymn, “I’ll fly away”, from over a mile away. She lived to praise God. Clara was a member of Rockvale Church of Christ for over 40 years and a member of New Zion Church of Christ for 23 years.

Clara taught everyone she knew how to make the most of what you’ve been given and to always be grateful for what you have. She was everybody’s Granny and a shining example of a Christian Woman that lived every day by the Golden Rule. We rejoice knowing that she is resting peacefully in Heaven with her Lord and Savior.

She is preceded in death by Husbands; Tom Jones (1988) and Sam Weaver (2009). Sons; Tommie Sylvester (2016), Bobby Ray (1973), and Dan (2020). Daughter in Law, Mary (Buchannan) Jones (1991); Great Granddaughter; Madison Day Jones (2016). Parents; Jim Pleasant Bowen (1963) and Delia Lavada Pitts (1964). Siblings; Beatrice (1994), Fannie (2007), Sarah (1965), Dorothy (2016) and Grady (2017).

She is survived in death by Son; Jerry Jones and Daughter in Law, Eloise Ashford Jones. Daughter in Law; Patricia Argo Jones. Grandkids; Becky Jones Lozano (Scott Hamilton), Craig Jones (Cindy Willis), Jennifer Jones Snell (Kevin), Matthew Jones, Debbie Jones Molle’ (Mike), Angie Jones Steagall (Earl), Jeff Jones (Jessica Phelps), Kristy Jones Palmer (Todd), Corey Jones, Bubba Jones (Elizabeth Carter) and Freddy Jones. Great-Grandkids; Chelsea Lozano Peterson and Yancey Lozano, Mary Jones, Tommie Jones, James Jones, Harley Jones, Jonathan Jones, Brooklyn Snell Sheffield, Karah Snell McMahon, Bobby Jones Snell, Shelby Fell Medley, Reese Jones, Mason Jones, Mya Molle’, Olivia Steagall, Hannah Steagall, Caden Sledge, Jackson Jones, Juddson Jones, Jamison Jones, Brady Palmer, Cole Jones, Hutson Jones, and Laura Lee Jones. Great-Great Grandkids; Grayson Peterson, Sophia Jones, Colt Douglas, Delilah Medley, Abigail Jones, Jaxson Jones, Oakley McMahon and Frankie Jones.

Special love to her extended families; The Families of Andrew Jones (Earline Vance) and Fred Jones (Ernestine Allen), The McColloch’s, The Bond’s, and The Weaver’s.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Services will be Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12 pm with Pastor Tracy McCulloch officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

