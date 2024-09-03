OBITUARY: James Leonard Wood Jr.

James Leonard Wood Jr., age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

He was born January 24, 1945, in Macon, GA to the late James Leonard Sr. and Era Wooten Wood.

Also preceded in death by daughter, Angela Trover; grandson, Alec James Iman; and brother, Kenneth Wood; and sisters, Linda Jean Brewer; and Ruby Delaney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Wood; son, James “Trey” Wood III; daughter, Gloria “Lynn” (Chris) Murray; grandchildren, Madelyn Murray; Eliot Murray; Lawson Wood; Jacob Wood; Daniel Trover; and sister, Susie (Glen) Cowger.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Services will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email