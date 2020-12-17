Moises Davila, age 29 of Smyrna passed away on December 13th, 2020. He was a native of Chicago, IL and is survived by his mother, Ruth Davila of Smyrna; Father, Blas Martinez of Chicago; Brothers, Alexander Davila of Murfreesboro, Richard Davila and wife Carrie of Murfreesboro, and Marcos Davila of Chicago; Nieces, Cassie, Allie, Gracie and Karla.

Moises was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church, he enjoyed listening to music and playing with his nieces.

Celebration of life will be at a later date at Rutherford County Baptist Church.

www.woodfinchapel.com