Dorothy Jean Gentry, age 87, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, December 13, 2020. A native of Henrietta, TN, in Cheatham County, she was the daughter of the late William E. and LouElla Jones Nicholson. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Leslie Wilburn Gentry; son, Jackie Lamar Gentry; two sisters, Vickie Giles and Margaret Amans; and two brothers, Robert Jones and Billy Nicholson.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Jean Denny and her husband Rick of Shelbyville, TN and Lynette Barrett and her husband Sam of Smyrna, TN; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gentry of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Gentry was a founding member and cornerstone of Giles Creek Baptist Church in Smyrna.

Because of the Covid pandemic there will be no visitation, only a graveside service with Brother Terry Campbell officiating.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Timmy, Eric, and Todd Barrett, Sean and Ryan Denny, and Randy Gentry will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Gentry can be made to Giles Creek Baptist Church.

