Betsy Clinard White, age 82, died December 13, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro after a long struggle with memory loss.

She was born April 21, 1938 in Springfield, Tennessee, and was the daughter of Orman W. Clinard and Virginia Estes Clinard.

She is survived by her husband, William D. White, to whom she was married February 22, 1959 at First United Methodist Church, Springfield, TN. She is also survived by her daughter, Dana White McDowell (Joe) of Gallatin, TN, and her sons Josiah Rivait of Murfreesboro, TN and Hunter Rivait of Nashville, TN; by twin son, Kelly Michael White (Christy) and children Abigail, Haden, and Amelia of Brentwood, TN and by twin son Kevin Scott White (Brandi) and children Savannah, Carson, Kendell, and Brenna of Franklin, TN. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Orman Clinard (June) of Lebanon, TN. In addition, she has two step-grandchildren, Sarah McDowell of Gallatin, TN, and Bradley McDowell of Johnson City, TN.

Betsy graduated from high school in Springfield, TN in 1956 and attended Murray State College, KY where she met her future husband. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State College with the class of 1961. She taught the 4th grade at Hobgood Elementary School, Murfreesboro, TN for two years before retiring to begin a family.

Betsy was active in The Charity Circle and the First United Methodist Church choir and was church librarian for many years. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed her bridge club members and playing tennis.

Because of Covid 19 there will be no funeral services or visitation. A private family service will be held at a future date with burial beside her parents and husband in the Elmwood Cemetery in Springfield, TN.

In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity in memory of Betsy would be appreciated by the family.

