Mr. Charles “Charlie” Ray Barnes, age 73, of Lascassas, TN passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born in Woodbury, TN to the late Raymond N. and Uva Jean Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, TN.

He retired as a Lieutenant for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Mr. Barnes loved riding horses and showing them in his younger days. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Eller Barnes; son, Chuck Barnes and his wife Angela of Milton, TN; daughter, Dawn McCravy; grandchildren, Ethan Barnes, Austin Barnes, Jessica McCravy, and Hannah McCravy; brother, Tommy Barnes and his wife Patsy; sister, Linda Durham and her husband Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

