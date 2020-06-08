Michael Shane Morrison, 66, of Murfreesboro, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 at home with his wife Jennifer after a recent hospital stay.

Michael was born in Montgomery, WV to the late Sam and Gaye Morrison on January 17, 1954 at Laird Memorial Hospital, where his mother had trained to be an RN.

He and his family moved to Long Island, NY. Once his father finished his master’s degree at NYU they moved to Florida.

After high school he worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company.

In 1979 after visiting MTSU on a trip through Tennessee he decided to quit his job at Bell, sell his home and move to Murfreesboro.

He earned his Bachelor of Social Work from Middle Tennessee State University.

Michael enjoyed writing poetry and song lyrics. He was an engaging storyteller. He was also an accomplished photographer.

In 1993 Michael opened Digital Planet with the help of his dear friend Jim Laughlin. For the next 22 years Digital Planet provided endless hours of entertainment to the Murfreesboro and MTSU communities.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gillham Morrison; brother Peter Marshall Morrison, wife Stacey; nephews Collin, Grant and Gavin Morrison of Merritt Island, FL; sister Pollyanna Lank husband Shannon of NC; sister Sandra Phelps of Vero Beach, FL; nephews Christopher Phelps wife Christine, Rodney and Jessie Phelps of FL, Niece Kristi Pfeiffer husband Nick; nieces Nikita and Rihanna of Germany; Aunt Katherine Shay and family of SC; Harmon family cousins; Skaggs family cousins; Gillham family including niece Ellie Brown, nephew Ethan Brown, nephew Trey Gillham.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to one of the following charitable organizations.

https://www.christopherreeve.org/donate/

Christopher & Dane Reeve Foundation

636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A

Short Hills, NJ 07078

http://paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov/

PAWS of Rutherford County

285 John R Rice Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129