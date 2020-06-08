John S. “Jack” Drugmand, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born December 13, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Louis W. and Geraldine M. Drugmand of Imperial, PA, his brother Louis A. Drugmand of Clarksville, TN, and his devoted Golden companion Skye.

Jack was a graduate of both the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and the University of the State of New York Regents College.

As a dedicated public servant during his decade’s long military, and professional law enforcement careers, Jack achieved many accomplishments. He was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. In 2001 he retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

From 1972-1974 Jack had the distinguished honor of serving in the Uniformed Branch of the Executive Protected Service (Secret Service) assigned to the White House and The First Family, receiving several commendation awards during his tenure. His lengthy career in law enforcement included posts in the Warren Borough Police Department, Warren, PA, service as the Chief of Police at Austin Peay State University, and it concluded in 2005 after serving for 22 years as the Chief of Police at Middle Tennessee State University.

A believer in Christ and devoted husband, father, protector, artist, inventor, farmer, philosopher, and dreamer, Jack is survived by his truly beloved wife of 52 years Arlene, his sons, Ian (Darya), Jason, Justin (Kara), and grandchildren Isabella and Jean, all of Murfreesboro, TN, his cherished cousins Mary Dorothy Fisher, Betty Crivellaro, Sam Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45p.m on Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Graveside service to follow at 1:00p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Darryl Lewis officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

An online guestbook for the Drugmand family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.