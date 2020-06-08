Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One driver died inside his car after an apparent shooting about 10 a.m. Monday off Corner Drive near Smyrna, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

The man has not been identified, said Capt. Britt Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Witnesses called the Sheriff’s Office and gave a description of a suspect’s vehicle. Dispatchers relayed the information to deputies.

Deputy James Elliott spotted the vehicle at nearby Pioneer Drive off Old Nashville Highway. Two suspects were detained for questioning.

Investigators processed the scene, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Detective Ty Downing is the lead investigator.

The investigation remains active.

