La Vergne Police Arrest Humphreys County Escapee

A Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office escapee was arrested in La Vergne on Monday after attempting to pawn a stolen item.

Police were called after Kevin Leary attempted to sell a Shark Vacuum that he reportedly stole from Walmart earlier in the day. Leary was seen a short time later on Murfreesboro Road with the vacuum and was taken into custody.

He provided police with several false identities before they were finally able to identify him. Leary is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft and criminal impersonation as well as for escaping the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Leary reportedly escaped the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and is charged there with vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault.

MORE CRIME NEWS